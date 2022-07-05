Road Dogg comments on whether there's "a war" between WWE and AEW

Road Dogg has commented on whether or not there's a 'war' between WWE and All Elite Wrestling.

The two major wrestling companies house the biggest names in the pro wrestling business right now. WWE has been dominating the industry for decades, while AEW was formed in 2019 and has quickly established itself as the second-largest wrestling company in the United States.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer and former producer Road Doog shared his thoughts on the so-called "war" between the two companies.

“[AEW is] not going head to head with [WWE] so it almost feels more like, not a war but like — I don’t know — Like, there is another wrestling show on,” Road Dogg said. “… I don’t think the boys are so in a competition, in a war, as the offices are, you know what I mean?” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Road Dogg says he would be interested in working for AEW

Due to budget cuts, the former Intercontinental Champion was released from his WWE contract earlier this year along with several other talents such as Samoa Joe and William Regal. Before his departure, Road Dogg worked behind the scenes at NXT.

When asked about potentially working for AEW, the Hall of Famer stated:

“I wanted to keep my relationship with [WWE] really good even if I went somewhere else to work. Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”

Road Dogg was a member of top factions like The New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X. As mentioned earlier, he has worked with multiple stars and helped them in NXT. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer inks a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

