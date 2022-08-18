Road Dogg on the WWE Hall of Famer who still wrestled aged 80 (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg in WWE, cannot see himself wrestling at the same age that his father did.

The 53-year-old’s father, Bob Armstrong, passed away in 2020 at the age of 80. Shortly before his death, Armstrong defeated The Assassin in a match for Continental Championship Wrestling in Dothan, Alabama.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James confirmed that he does not plan to perform in the ring in the decades to come.

“He was still wrestling when he turned 80 years old! He could still lock up and he could still chop the cr*p out of you! But it looked like an 80-year-old man in the ring, you can’t get around that, and I couldn’t fathom seeing myself like that, standing outside myself and going, ‘Uh.’” [6:05-6:31]

Ric Flair is another high-profile example of someone who reversed their retirement to return to the ring. Last month, he joined forces with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in his final match.

Watch the video above to find out why James told Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him in WWE matches.

Road Dogg addresses Billy Gunn’s decision to keep wrestling

The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) were among the most popular tag teams in WWE during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While the latter is happily retired, he sees no issues with Gunn continuing his in-ring career with AEW at the age of 58.

“Billy Gunn is still doing it, but he looks like he should still be doing it,” James continued. “That’s a different case. He’s a freak.” [6:32-6:39]

Gunn’s most recent match took place at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event on June 26. He teamed up with Max Caster and his sons, Austin and Colten, to defeat Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight, The DKC, and Yuya Uemura.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw Austin and Colten turn against their Hall of Fame father.

Do you think wrestlers should still perform years after their prime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry