"Both companies can come together" - Ric Flair's message to WWE and Tony Khan after his last pro wrestling match

Ric Flair had a special message for both WWE and AEW following his final wrestling match.

Touted by many, including himself, as the GOAT of professional wrestling, Flair battled alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo on July 31 to give himself a proper send-off. He had previously retired twice before, the first time against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV and then against Sting in TNA in 2011.

Flair and Andrade battled the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, not only bringing together four significant parts of Flair's life both inside and outside of wrestling but also a collective of interpromotional talents. Jarrett is currently signed to WWE as an executive while Lethal and Andrade are both members of AEW's active roster.

With that in mind, the Nature Boy took to Twitter to thank both companies for their roles in his final swansong. He said that their joint involvement shows that both promotions can come together, and appreciated them doing so for his retirement.

"Thank You @TonyKhan & @WWE!" wrote Ric Flair on Twitter.

AEW has already proven its capability to work with their promotional rivals this year. During John Cena's 20th Anniversary Celebration, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho made appearances via video to attest to Cena's legacy.

Tony Khan recently commented on the strides WWE has been making under Triple H

WWE appears to be heading in an entirely different direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the appointment of Triple H as Head of Creative.

Tony Khan is one of many who recognized the change, as he detailed with DAZN. The AEW President stated his belief that his rivals have been better lately, which he thinks can only be a good thing for the wrestling industry on the whole:

"I watch them pretty often, and I think they've been better. It seems like that's the consensus among people who watch them. I think in general, if it's gonna get more people watching wrestling, that's probably not gonna hurt any wrestling company."

There had been rampant rumors amid fans that former WWE stars like Malakai Black and Andrade were unhappy with their positions in AEW, although the rumors were quashed very quickly.

Andrade and Miro added fuel to the rumor fire when they liked tweets suggesting they were being underutilized. However, Andrade seemingly dismissed the speculation, and Miro has said he has no intentions of returning to his former employers.

