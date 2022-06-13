Road Dogg discusses his WWE release and if him being a "Triple H Guy" played a role

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Road Dogg challenged a popular theory about his release. Rumors speculate that he was let go by WWE due to his professional and personal relationship with Triple H.

During an interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes, the DX member clarified his feelings about his release earlier this year. The former Intercontinental Champion said he views the decision on his release from the company as purely a "business decision." The company felt they needed to "trim the fat".

"So, look, in every conspiracy theory, there’s a wrinkle of truth, right? So I don’t think that’s the case. I think what they did, it’s business. So because I have been on the business side of this business for the past ten years, I look at it differently than I would have looked at it from ‘the boys’ perspective...Look, the fact that they cut me and my brother and 13 others that day…from a business decision, you just saved yourself probably $5-10 million in a year. You know what I mean? So from a business perspective, ‘Hey, we got to trim some fat down there." - Road Dogg (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Road Dogg does admit that he isn't 100% sure if his allegiance to Triple H didn't factor into the decision to let him go, but he's confident that's not the case. More so, he revealed that he spoke to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon personally following the release. Adding that their relationship is "all gravy."

"Now, if by trimming that fat, my name came into play because I was a Hunter guy. I can’t speak to that and I don’t think that would be the case...I think it would be, ‘We got to get rid of a bunch of people’. These are the people that are making the most money, to be quite honest with you, but how else do we trim the fat? Vince and I spoke after that via text and it’s all gravy, I thanked him for the ten years of life experience and ten years’ worth of pay.” - Road Dogg (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Road Dogg talks about how Triple H was always there for him during his WWE career and beyond

In his recent interview with Inside The Ropes' Liam Alexander-Stewart, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed how Triple H took care of him for many years.

"So he has looked out for me since day one. He always has and I’ve always looked out for him as well. We’ve been friends for 30 years. He picked me up when I was down prior to that as well, I was just one of the guys he would carry to their room. So he’s got a special place in my heart and always will." - Road Dogg (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Triple H led D-Generation X at the height of the attitude area. He assended as the group's leader following the initial retirement of Shawn Michaels. The Game would go on to reform the group in his own image, bringing on The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn) and X-Pac.

