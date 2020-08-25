Road Warrior Animal opens up on the problem with Randy Orton

Randy Orton had quite an eventful RAW after SummerSlam as he delivered three punt kicks to Drew McIntyre and welcomed Keith Lee to the Red brand.

On the first episode of Legion of RAW with Chris Featherstone and Road Warrior Anima, which was simulcasted live on Sportskeeda's Facebook and Youtube, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the one problem about Randy Orton.

While Randy Orton is inarguably being pushed as the hottest heel in the company, Road Warrior Animal noted Randy Orton is one of those guys that people don't prefer to hate. The fans like what he brings to the table, which makes it really difficult to perceive him as a true heel.

Road Warrior Animal explained the following:

"Listen, Randy is hot right now. He is probably the only guy in the company that knows how to stay on you to get heat. He is getting some heat, but he is one of those guys. People hate to not like him. I mean, they like the way he is, because Randy is kind of funny with how deliberate he is, I laugh at it, you know."

Is WWE pushing the envelope a little too much with Randy Orton?

Road Warrior Animal also explained why he feels WWE was pushing the envelope when it came to Randy Orton's unhinged Legend Killer character.

"I don't know if they are pushing the envelope right now a little bit on making you think like he is really nuts. I mean, someone who is that nuts no matter what, is either going to be evaluated or get suspended. He can't keep doing what he's doing and have people think, 'Oh, he's just crazy, that's just the way he is."

Road Warrior Animal and Chris Featherstone also analyzed all the other moments, matches, and angles from RAW, including Keith Lee's debut, RETRIBUTION, and Drew McIntyre WWE title reign.

As for Randy Orton, the Legend Killer will take on Keith Lee at Payback this Sunday. The match was made official after Orton punted Drew McIntyre in a backstage segment, after which the Scottish Psychopath had to be transported to a local medical facility.

Randy Orton and Keith Lee didn't get to have a proper match on RAW, but they have the opportunity to right the wrong at Payback.