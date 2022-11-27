Rob Van Dam jokes current AEW star might be too "scared" to run back their legendary match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took a shot at AEW star Christian Cage while responding to a fan on Twitter.

On the September 29, 2003, episode of RAW, Rob Van Dam and Christian collided in an impeccable WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match. Throughout the night, the Chicago crowd was very vocal in expressing their support for RVD, making this match memorable.

A Twitter user, Cactus Jackhausen, recently shared his reaction to the aforementioned bout. He speculated if fans could witness RVD vs. Christian in another Ladder Match after their classic clash 19 years ago.

In response to the post, RVD jokingly mentioned that the AEW star was afraid to lock horns with him again.

"I think he's too scared," he wrote.

Both men, known for their in-ring excellence and athletic ability, proved their grit in the championship match. However, Rob Van Dam maintained his composure as he pinned Christian to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Rob Van Dam picks his choice of opponent from the current WWE roster

RVD recently named Ricochet as his dream opponent from the current roster. The WWE Hall of Famer extolled the high-flying former Intercontinental Champion, who has grabbed the attention of many fans with his incredible in-ring work.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mr. Monday Night mentioned that Ricochet was seemingly inspired by his unique wrestling style.

"I think I'd like to wrestle Ricochet. I think that'd be pretty good. I'm sure he was inspired by watching me, and he took the gymnastics to a different level. He's impressive to watch. In a world where I said it's hard to stand out now by doing moves because there's so much that's done (...) people are doing springboard gators to the floor during the second match of the card," said Van Dam.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Ricochet for his high-octane arsenal, proving himself to be one of the best in the business. A potential dream match between the two could help Rob Van Dam pass the torch to the SmackDown star in the future.

