"I don't like Vince being gone" - Former WWE Champion comments on Vince McMahon's sudden departure from wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's recent decision to retire.

Following a series of articles recently published by the Wall Street Journal, which allegedly stated that McMahon had paid former employees large sums of 'hush money' to silence their affairs with him. Following this story, the chairman announced his retirement from WWE.

Despite a strong portion of fans being optimistic regarding a WWE without the 76-year-old, Rob Van Dam said in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston that he doesn't like that McMahon is gone.

"I don't like Vince being gone, but if it's better for business then that's awesome. I know that a lot of people don't feel the way that I do about it, you know, but I feel, I feel more like, I probably lost, you know, one of my only people, I can imagine stopping by to wanna say hello to there." From 32:50 to 33:10

Since Vince stepped away from WWE, his daughter Stephanie has become one of the company's new co-CEO's alongside former entertainment manager Nick Khan.

Former WWE star has their say on Vince McMahon's retirement

After McMahon retired, many within the wrestling industry paid tribute to his contributions to the wrestling industry.

Speaking with Dave Meltzer on Talk is Jericho, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho said he was surprised at how sudden the former Chairman's retirement was.

"40 years plus of wrestling and Vince McMahon synonymous and then done, that quick. Boom, gone,” Jericho said. "It really surprised me because you and I live within the wrestling bubble where it’s like, ‘Just wrestling'. Nobody in the corporate world takes wrestling history. He beat the government, and he’s been through this scandal, and this one will just go away.’" H/T Sportskeeda

Another huge change that has taken place since Vince stepped down came in the form of his son-in-law Triple H taking over as the company's new head of creativity.

How has WWE fared since Vince McMahon retired? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit NBC Sports Boston and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe