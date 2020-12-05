Rob Van Dam looks almost unrecognizable in latest picture

WWE legend Rob Van Dam was recently clicked sporting a new look. The picture was posted by a fan on Twitter, and it shows RVD donning a completely different avatar. The picture makes him look like he's aged 20 years in a few months, and the fan clearly seemed saddened by the same. Another fan chimed in on the conversation and cleared the air by stating that Rob Van Dam is actually working in a movie, and has donned the new look for his role in it.

Rob Van Dam noticed the picture and decided to respond to the fan who defended his new look. RVD told him that he's 'going to hurt some people's brains by adding thought to the equation'.

Check out Rob Van Dam's new look and the former WWE Superstar's tweet as well, below:

I thought this was a joke at first I didn’t realize it was actually RVD 😭 — finn❌JSS (@AEWFinn333) December 4, 2020

Uh oh. You’re going to hurt some people’s brains by adding thought to the equation. https://t.co/Gdct75qdkj — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) December 4, 2020

Update: The movie in question is titled 'A Pro Rasslin’ Movie: The Legend of Dirty Ron, Stoner Clown' and is set for release in 2021. You can find more information on the movie on RVD's official Instagram handle, in THIS POST. You can check out exclusive footage and pictures from the movie set on THIS LINK.

Rob Van Dam is an actor, in addition to being a popular pro wrestler

Rob Van Dam will go down as one of the most successful pro wrestlers in history, but he also has had a pretty long career as an actor. RVD has worked for several major pro wrestling promotions and bagged success as a WWE Superstar in Vince McMahon's company for years on end. He is a former WWE Champion and has also won the Intercontinental title on six occasions. RVD's athleticism wowed the fans in his heyday, and he will go down as one of the most beloved babyfaces of all time.