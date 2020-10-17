Rob Van Dam provides an update on whether he is heading to WWE or AEW

Rob Van Dam was recently on Hannibal TV in a Q&A interaction, where he talked about his time IMPACT Wrestling, his past in WWE, and whether he could be heading to WWE and AEW in the future, among other things. Rob Van Dam has not featured on IMPACT Wrestling television for a while now, and during the interview (h/t POST Wrestling), Rob Van Dam clarified his status in IMPACT Wrestling and his future.

Rob Van Dam on going to WWE or AEW

During the interview, Rob Van Dam was asked if his IMPACT Wrestling run was over, and whether he would be heading to WWE or AEW. However, Rob Van Dam said that he did not think his IMPACT Wrestling run was done yet, and said that the headlines were incorrect.

"Where did you get that I just finished an IMPACT run because I’m not even — maybe you know more than I do, or you’re just going with the headlines. Come on man, you know how many headlines have misinformation? People just grab ‘em. Man I’ve heard that I’m blind, I can’t see out of one eye, can barely move and there’s all kinds of stuff. I very rarely correct them and on this one, it’s fun having the energy out there and things that come from it, but it would be incorrect to say that what I read which is that Katie and I, that our contracts expired, that would be incorrect."

The WWE legend, Rob Van Dam, went on to address that it was not sure that he would be in IMPACT Wrestling either, but that he was in IMPACT per show, so he could go to WWE or AEW, but nothing was confirmed at the moment. Rob Van Dam confirmed that the was not booked on IMPACT Wrestling television in October.

"And that’s not necessarily true either [that he’s sticking around IMPACT]. It is such a no-news kind of news, because I have a different situation than Katie does and so with my situation, I’m there per-show. We had a few shows ahead on the list of obligations scheduled before the pandemic and during the pandemic, nobody was running and afterwards, made up some of them and I’m just not on the TV in October so, after that, who knows? Nobody knows, except the marks that read the headlines."

