WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Liv Morgan's special moment

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on Liv Morgan's victory at Money in the Bank.

Morgan started the show in grand fashion as she went on to win the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Later in the night, she cashed in on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and managed to beat her for the title.

Appearing on Extraaa Dhamaal to review the event, RVD reacted to Liv Morgan's title win, speaking about her difficult journey to the top.

"She's been working really hard. I like her, she is very appealing. Through her trials and tribulations, it is easy to empathize when it feels like she's not getting her shot. Now, it looks like she's getting rewarded for going through those times. That is the way life works. [It] can't all be good or else you wouldn't recognize or appreciate it. You've got to have some bad ones so that you know the difference." (08:32-09:16)

He further spoke about the advancement in women's wrestling over the years and stated that he believes that the current crop of superstars has set the bar at an all-time high.

"I think, you know right now, the women's wrestling, as far as the wrestling ability [is concerned], the standards are at an all-time high. The competitors have never been better." (09:17-09:32)

After her successful cash-in, Liv Morgan shared an emotional moment with Ronda Rousey. They embraced each other before The Rowdy One headed to the back, leaving Morgan to celebrate with the WWE Universe.

Reports on what's next for Liv Morgan

Following the Money In The Bank premium live event, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Morgan is reportedly planned to go up against Rousey in a rematch at SummerSlam.

It would be interesting to see if either Bayley or Charlotte Flair return to SmackDown to insert themselves into the title picture. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan would be a valuable addition to the blue brand as there are plenty of stars she could feud with, including the likes of Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and more.

