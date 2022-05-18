Rob Van Dam reacts to an insane stunt involving him and two other ECW legends

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam reacted to a video of him going through a table.

A clip surfaced on Twitter recalling an iconic segment from ECW involving RVD and two other legends. With the former Intercontinental Champion on the table in the middle of the ring, Sabu and the late Mike Awesome hit a leg drop and a body splash at the same time. The segment witnessed a massive pop from the crowd.

Van Dam was quick to notice the emphatic stunt doing the rounds on social media and shared his thoughts on the moment:

"If I didn’t see the video, I don’t think I’d of believed this happened. Glad I saw it. RIP Mike. Also…what the f***, @TheRealSabuECW?"

You can check out RVD's tweet here.

Rob Van Dam recalls when Vince McMahon thought he was already in the WWE Hall of Fame

The former WWE Champion shed light on a funny incident while the higher-ups were discussing his Hall of Fame induction.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, h said Michael Hayes told him that Vince is unaware of RVD not being in the WWE Hall of Fame. Van Dam was inducted into the prestigious class of WWE Superstars in 2021:

"I learned that – I think it was Michael Hayes that told me – that they were sitting around the table, like they do, when it came up, and I guess Vince said something to the effect of, ‘too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame, or he’d be a good candidate for this year.’ And someone said, and I think it was Michael Hayes, ‘Vince, RVD is not in the Hall of Fame.’ He thought I was."

The ECW legend is one of the most-loved superstars in wrestling. As far as his multiple stints with WWE are concerned, the one between 2001 and 2007 is widely considered the best.

