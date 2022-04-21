ECW legend reveals that Vince McMahon thought he was already in the WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon almost didn't induct an ECW legend into the WWE Hall of Fame because he thought he was already inducted.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame in Tampa, Florida. But had someone not informed Mr. McMahon that he wasn't in, it would have never happened.

RVD was a guest this morning on Busted Open Radio with Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing his Hall of Fame induction, Van Dam revealed a story that Michael Hayes told him that Vince McMahon already believed he was in.

"I learned that – I think it was Michael Hayes that told me," Rob Van Dam said. "That they were sitting around the table, like they do, when it came up, and I guess Vince said something to the effect of, ‘too bad RVD is already in the Hall of Fame, or he’d be a good candidate for this year.’ And someone said, and I think it was Michael Hayes, ‘Vince, RVD is not in the Hall of Fame.’ He thought I was."

Rob Van Dam on getting the call to go into the WWE Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam said he got the call from John Laurinaitis about the induction and that every time the "203 area code" shows up on his phone, he tries not to identify his feelings about it.

"You know, whenever that 203 area code shows up on my cellphone, I try not to identify my feelings about it, you know," Rob Van Dam said. "It was Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] and he just said, ‘hey, Vince wanted me to call you and see if you’d be interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year?’ Of course, I was like, ‘yeah, it’d be an honor. Absolutely." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

