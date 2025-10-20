Rob Van Dam reacts to WWE’s soaring ticket prices; says fans have a valid complaint (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about high ticket prices in WWE. The hardcore wrestler is a former WWE Champion.
WWE has been doing record numbers over the last few years. With every PLE, the company has been smashing their previous records. However, Triple H and the top management at TKO has often been criticized for exorbitantly high ticket prices.
During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam pointed out that fans were right in complaining about the ticket prices. However, the legend mentioned there was a lot of product on offer these days. He recalled the time when he was a wrestler and already felt the product was saturated with RAW, SmackDown, PLEs, and house shows. He explained that wrestling in general had several shows, with WWE, AEW, and other promotions churning out regular content.
"I think those are pretty fair complaints. First off, I gotta say that. At the same time, there's so much product that I feel like maybe we get enough here anyway. I don't understand how the demand for so much product is warranted. But I believe that it is." He added, "I used to feel like this product was gonna be saturated. Why do they have to see me every single time they put on a show? Like, what if I had a week off or something. That's how I used to feel. Thinking about the overall product, wrestling in general. There is so much wrestling on in a week," Van Dam said.
This week, RVD also spoke about how he never got to wrestle Hulk Hogan. He shared a unique bond with the iconic wrestler and was shocked by his sudden demise.
