Rob Van Dam reacts to WWE’s soaring ticket prices; says fans have a valid complaint (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about high ticket prices in WWE. The hardcore wrestler is a former WWE Champion.

Ad

WWE has been doing record numbers over the last few years. With every PLE, the company has been smashing their previous records. However, Triple H and the top management at TKO has often been criticized for exorbitantly high ticket prices.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam pointed out that fans were right in complaining about the ticket prices. However, the legend mentioned there was a lot of product on offer these days. He recalled the time when he was a wrestler and already felt the product was saturated with RAW, SmackDown, PLEs, and house shows. He explained that wrestling in general had several shows, with WWE, AEW, and other promotions churning out regular content.

Ad

Trending

"I think those are pretty fair complaints. First off, I gotta say that. At the same time, there's so much product that I feel like maybe we get enough here anyway. I don't understand how the demand for so much product is warranted. But I believe that it is." He added, "I used to feel like this product was gonna be saturated. Why do they have to see me every single time they put on a show? Like, what if I had a week off or something. That's how I used to feel. Thinking about the overall product, wrestling in general. There is so much wrestling on in a week," Van Dam said.

Ad

Ad

This week, RVD also spoke about how he never got to wrestle Hulk Hogan. He shared a unique bond with the iconic wrestler and was shocked by his sudden demise.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda while using the quotes from this piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More