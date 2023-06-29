Rob Van Dam ready to return for authority figure role but on one condition

Rob Van Dam isn't an active talent, but he still receives a gigantic pop whenever he makes a special appearance. The Whole F'n Show recently revealed that he'd be open to being an authority figure if he's not forced to wear a suit.

After making a name for himself in ECW, RVD joined WWE in 2001 and won several titles in the company, including the world championship in 2006. He left the promotion a year later and worked all around the world before returning to WWE for another stint in 2013.

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 and has appeared sporadically ever since. The popular star most recently showed up during the Draft episode and, incidentally enough, was all decked up in a suit.

When asked whether he'd be open to playing the role of an authority figure, the veteran had the following to say on his podcast:

"I would consider it. My first thought is that, like, 'I'm really not comfortable in a suit,' so I would hope that they didn't want me in a suit. I'd be interested in hearing the idea and how that would work, you know, why not?" [H/T Wrestling Writing]

Rob Van Dam on his current relationship with WWE

Rob Van Dam mentioned when WWE wanted to push him as a main-eventer. The 52-year-old admitted that his relationship with the company officials back then was similar to how it is currently.

Fans regularly ask RVD why he isn't on WWE TV, and he always responds by claiming that they don't even call him often.

"It's just like now. Like people ask how come I'm not there. I'm like, 'They're not calling me,' you know? It's the same. It really is. You know, that's why it's good to articulate feelings, thoughts on these shows." [H/T Wrestling Writing]

Rob Van Dam gets approached only when the promotion has a one-off angle for him, and the legendary star didn't have any issues with it.

