Rob Van Dam reveals if he has a future in WWE or AEW

What's next for Rob Van Dam in 2022?
Modified Jan 14, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Rob Van Dam is quite happy being his own boss right now. The WWE Hall of Famer is still active on the independent scene and hasn't been signed to a major promotion since leaving IMPACT in September 2020.

RVD was the most recent guest on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree. In the interview, he discussed his legendary wrestling career and potentially signing for WWE or All Elite Wrestling. Van Dam immediately dismissed the idea and expressed that he wasn't interested in working a full-time schedule anymore.

"I'm not sure if you said WWE or AEW, but the answer be the same on either one. Nobody. I'm not talking to anybody that's significant," Rob Van Dam said. "I'm still doin' some shots I'm still wrestling, you know, but it's indie stuff now, and usually, it's people overseas that can they can afford RVD's rate over the regular running indies."
Rob Van Dam is no stranger to the concept of the "Forbidden Door"

The "Forbidden Door" concept has been a hot topic in professional wrestling recently but Van Dam walked through that door long before it even had a name.

Van Dam was under contract to IMPACT Wrestling back in July 2019 when he made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW. While IMPACT wasn't name-dropped at the time, it was still a rare and significant moment.

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, the 30-man match will certainly have some surprises. Even though he doesn't want to work full-time, RVD would be a great choice as a surprise entrant for this year's Royal Rumble match.

What do you make of Van Dam's comments? Are you disappointed that he's not looking for full-time work with WWE or AEW in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

