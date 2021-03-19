Rob Van Dam reveals main reason which could force him to turn down WWE return

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam has stated what may dissuade him from returning to the company. RVD said he wouldn't be keen on returning if it is a tight schedule.

Rob Van Dam has had two stints with WWE, first between 2001 and 2007, and then in 2013-14. His last appearance on WWE television came in 2019 when he was a part of the RAW Reunion show. RVD is currently not associated with any company, having left IMPACT Wrestling last year.

While speaking on the Dropkick podcast, Rob Van Dam stated that he wouldn't be returning to the hectic pre-COVID schedule. He stated, though, that "money talks" and he would return for a good payday.

"One thing that I know is that there’s no way that I would ever go back to the schedule that I was on you know what I mean. Right now the pandemic, it doesn’t look like anybody’s doing that schedule but I don’t expect that to last that much longer. Looks like my perspective is like the world is starting to open back up again and so I expect there to be some shows. In fact I’m booked on a show coming up Frontline Pro April 3rd in Wisconsin. But you know money talks you know what I mean. Like if it was right then it’s worth it." (H/T ITR)

RVD said that he doesn't miss wrestling or want to work with young wrestlers, and that he "goes with the flow".

Rob Van Dam on joining AEW

Earlier this year, Rob Van Dam said he was never in talks with AEW or Chris Jericho, and stated he's "all about the money".

"I'm not in talks with Chris Jericho or anyone in AEW. I'm all about the money. You know, people don't understand. Some fans are ignorant. They don't understand it's a business. Some people think that when I had the WWE belt and the ECW belt, I was in my prime, and they probably think that I wish I was still there. But now I make 20 to 30 times in one match what WWE was paying me in the lowest."

RVD said that he can make a lot more money by wrestling in one match than in 20 matches in some promotions.