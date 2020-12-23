'If people aren't buying tickets to watch you, you're just a spot on the card' - Rob Van Dam

"The Whole Dam Show," Rob Van Dam recently revealed why he thinks there's a glass ceiling in the professional wrestling business. He says that main eventers are legitimate draws, as fans come to shows to specifically see them. Rob Van Dam explained that everyone else is just filler on the roster.

Rob Van Dam, a former WWE Champion, has achieved a lot of success throughout his career. He's been a world champion in both WWE and TNA, and he was often a main event player. Though he thrived in WWE, some fans believe that he could have accomplished even more. He wasn't quite on the same level as other top stars. Regardless, he knows what it takes to make it to the main event.

In an interview with Thibaud Choplin, Rob Van Dam described why believes that in order to excel, wrestlers have to be marketable. He says they have to be able to sell tickets. He also suggests that if people are not buying tickets to watch someone, then they are just filling another another spot on the roster.

"It's all about it for selling tickets. I've always looked at it this way. If people aren't buying tickets to watch you and support you specifically, then you're just a spot on the card. You're just a spot, a spot killer. I never was that guy. Maybe when I started out. But a lot of people that are just good hands, you know, they feel like they have more coming to them because they paid a lot of dues. But sometimes they're not as marketable. Cesaro, I think he's one ofthe best guys there and Dolph Ziggler is very good," said Rob Van Dam. H/t Thibaud Choplin

Rob Van Dam says that sometimes superstars struggle because of how they are viewed backstage

Rob Van Dam in WWE

In addition to this perspective, Rob Van Dam explained that backstage politics are also an important factor. He said that the personal opinions of some of WWE's decision-makers have often decided whether someone gets a push.

Rob Van Dam is a veteran in the wrestling business, so it makes sense that he would understand what it takes to succeed. Hopefully, future superstars will take RVD's advice and work on their craft so that they can break the glass ceiling just as he did.