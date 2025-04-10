Rob Van Dam's claim about WWE's rival company refuted by veteran: "I am gonna stand by what I said" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Rob Van Dam and veteran journalist Bill Apter recently put forth opposing views about AEW after a memorable segment featuring Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. Despite the conflict of opinions, it seems Apter is not looking to change his mind.
A gruesome spot between Copeland and Moxley saw the former using a spiked bat to attack The Purveyor of Violence. This caused the bat to go through Moxley's skin, impaling it in his body. According to Apter, this bore a striking resemblance to ECW, which Rob Van Dan disagrees with.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:
"I had seen things like that in ECW, that I never thought I would see anywhere else. So I am gonna stand by what I said. It was gross, it was pretty disgusting and what I did say was that the current AEW fans remind me of what ECW, and they are great people, remind me of what ECW fans were back then. This is like the modern version of ECW fans. Not the same product, but the fans." [1:44 onwards]
The WWE legend recently talked about the worst part about AEW
According to Rob Van Dam, AEW is not a problem in itself. However, the fans of the product on the internet are what is concerning.
Speaking on the 1 of A Kind podcast, the WWE legend stated the following:
“If your perspective was that you think that I was bashing AEW, boom, you’re wrong. Raise your hand if that’s what you think. Okay, now I didn’t bash AEW, I wouldn’t bash AEW and it seems to me by far, the worst part about AEW and I hope this quote gets picked up, is the fans on IWC. The fans are so ignorant."
It remains to be seen if the WWE legend will say anything further about AEW in the future.
