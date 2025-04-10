Rob Van Dam's claim about WWE's rival company refuted by veteran: "I am gonna stand by what I said" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Rob Van Dam and veteran journalist Bill Apter recently put forth opposing views about AEW after a memorable segment featuring Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland. Despite the conflict of opinions, it seems Apter is not looking to change his mind.

A gruesome spot between Copeland and Moxley saw the former using a spiked bat to attack The Purveyor of Violence. This caused the bat to go through Moxley's skin, impaling it in his body. According to Apter, this bore a striking resemblance to ECW, which Rob Van Dan disagrees with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said:

"I had seen things like that in ECW, that I never thought I would see anywhere else. So I am gonna stand by what I said. It was gross, it was pretty disgusting and what I did say was that the current AEW fans remind me of what ECW, and they are great people, remind me of what ECW fans were back then. This is like the modern version of ECW fans. Not the same product, but the fans." [1:44 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE legend recently talked about the worst part about AEW

According to Rob Van Dam, AEW is not a problem in itself. However, the fans of the product on the internet are what is concerning.

Speaking on the 1 of A Kind podcast, the WWE legend stated the following:

“If your perspective was that you think that I was bashing AEW, boom, you’re wrong. Raise your hand if that’s what you think. Okay, now I didn’t bash AEW, I wouldn’t bash AEW and it seems to me by far, the worst part about AEW and I hope this quote gets picked up, is the fans on IWC. The fans are so ignorant."

It remains to be seen if the WWE legend will say anything further about AEW in the future.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More