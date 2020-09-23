Rob Van Dam set to work with WWE; talks about joining the company

Rob Van Dam is a legend in the world of wrestling. Currently an important part of IMPACT Wrestling, Rob Van Dam has been in the headlines again recently, and now, it appears that he might be working with WWE in some capacity or the other in an as yet unannouned project.

Rob Van Dam was interviewed on Pro Wrestling Junkies, where he talked about a variety of different things. One of the things that he talked about was WWE and how he was working with them.

Rob Van Dam on working with WWE

Rob Van Dam said that he watches WWE shows at times and that he would definitely consider accepting an offer that would make sense. However, he pointed out that other than a wrestler, he worked in other roles and could do that as well, as he had wrestled very little in the last few years.

"I do watch them from time to time, mainly to help Katie out. I would consider anything as far as a contract goes, as long as everything made sense. It's easy for people to think of RVD as just a wrestler, but that's just something that I do. For the last several years, my total time in the ring is probably just a couple of hours - maybe 5,10,12 matches."

Rob Van Dam went on to add that he was wrestling more after he had joined IMPACT Wrestling and he enjoyed having nights off at times. He went on to add that he would consider offers from both WWE and AEW, but he also made the startling revelation that he was actually working with WWE on a few projects that are yet to be announced.

"Since I've joined Impact, I've been wrestling a little more. I don't really look at it as, 'Oh man, I want to go here.' To be honest, I look at it as, 'Man, I'm glad I get the night off'. I watch these guys all work their a--es off and I just think that I'd be so winded if I was out there. But I would consider their offers and I'm actually going to be working with WWE on a couple of projects that haven't been mentioned yet."

