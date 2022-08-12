"I would be there" - Rob Van Dam addresses potential WWE return

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has recently opened up on the possibility of making a comeback in WWE to have one more run.

Mr. Monday Night was one of the most popular stars in the company back in the early 2000s and made a name for himself through a mix of unique striking offenses and daredevil-like stunts.

The WWE Hall of Famer was given the "once-in-a-generation superstar" title for his hardcore marketability and popularity with fans.

In an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports, RVD expressed that he'd love to work with the company again if they wanted him there.

The ECW Legend also explained that he doesn't quite know all the plans they have for the talent under their banner, but he's all game for a return.

"That would be awesome, yeah. You know what, I kinda feel like if they wanted me there, then I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. Without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry or either way, just whatever happens happens, like RVD is, I kinda feel like that. I don’t know what they wanna do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now. Seems like they want more normal-looking people that normal-looking people can relate to, maybe, but I really don’t even know. It’s whatever, but I’m around,” said Van Dam. [H/T WrestleZone] [form 17:00-17:53]

Fans have been hoping for Van Dam to return to the company again to team up with Riddle, as both stars have been compared to one another due to their laidback personalities.

With the former WWE Champion still performing well in matches, perhaps a possible in-ring return is not entirely out of the question.

Rob Van Dam doesn't like Vince McMahon being retired from WWE

The Vince McMahon-WWE era has come to a close after the former CEO announced his retirement on July 22.

McMahon's retirement is still a topic of discussion in the wrestling industry following allegations that stated that McMahon allegedly paid hush money to a former employee.

With most of the wrestling fanbase feeling hopeful for the future post-Vince, Rob Van Dam spoke with NBC Sports about not feeling too optimistic about him being gone.

"I don't like Vince being gone, but if it's better for business then that's awesome. I know that a lot of people don't feel the way that I do about it, you know, but I feel, I feel more like, I probably lost, you know, one of my only people, I can imagine stopping by to wanna say hello to there," said RVD. [From 32:50 to 33:10]

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi