"They didn't call me in" - Rob Van Dam recently told WWE he was available for a major return (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam has revealed that he was ready to return at the Royal Rumble and informed company officials about his availability before the show.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his in-ring status while sharing his picks for the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. RVD said that he even had new ring gear prepared if WWE reached out to him for the Rumble.

"I let them (WWE) know that I was available if they needed me for Royal Rumble, and I was on standby, with a brand new outfit feeling great, you know, in a great condition,'' revealed RVD. ''They didn't call me in, but it could happen anytime. I don't have any plans for it, but you know, I would consider any situation from any company. I'd consider it. If it's right, it's right."

Rob Van Dam is one of the legendary panelists for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and the legend unveiled his choices in multiple categories - including best promos, babyface of the year, storyline and more.

''I'm not done with my career'' - Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam is in no mood to retire and the 51-year-old star still has a chapter left in his in-ring career.

The former WWE Champion stated that he is booked for around five matches, which may sadly not be seen by a majority of the fans.

However, "Mr. MVP" is open to doing business and would be willing to listen to offers from WWE and AEW.

"So, I'm not done with my career because right now I have maybe five matches, four or five matches, but, and these aren't matches that will be televised, you know by WWE or anyone that I know. So, it probably won't be seen by all the fans worldwide, you know, could that happen? Absolutely," added Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam continues to be one of the most beloved stars in wrestling, and it would be interesting to see if he gets the chance to end his career in a major promotion.

RVD also revealed who he'd like to face in his retirement match, and he fascinatingly named a current WWE Superstar.

