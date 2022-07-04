WWE legend Rob Van Dam reacts to Money in the Bank 2022 controversy

WWE legend Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on the controversial finish in the match between The Usos and The Street Profits at Money in the Bank.

Jimmy and Jey Uso took on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at the recently-concluded Money in the Bank event for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

All four competitors brought in their A-game and put on an incredible match that was greeted with a "Fight Forever" chant from the live crowd. However, the match ended in a controversial finish where Montez Ford's shoulder was up while he was being pinned.

Speaking on the subject on Extraaa Dhamaal, Rob Van Dam stated that the finish was clearly the referee's fault. He also questioned whether the finish should count.

"I think that this is something that, after it's reviewed, they [WWE] need to make up for it. I mean, an obvious mistake on the referee's part. If the referee didn't see it, should it count? I guess it always does in wrestling when the referee doesn't see someone's foot on the ropes or the referee doesn't see somebody from the outside interfering[...] So, usually the ref's call is gonna be final but this is totally on the referee," Rob Van Dam said. [26:33 - 27:17]

The former WWE Champion was in favor of a rematch between the two teams but also wanted the referee to be held accountable for his error.

"I think at least we should set up for a rematch, sure. I mean, what's the harm in that, set up for a rematch and also, the referee should be reprimanded to some extent." [27:25 - 27:35]

The Usos and Street Profits have put together some top-quality matches in the past, and a rematch between them could be an exciting prospect.

What else happened at WWE Money in the Bank?

The show kicked off with the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, where Liv Morgan picked up the win. Later in the night, she cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, following the latter's successful title defense over Natalya.

Bianca Belair successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship over Carmella but was subjected to a post-match beatdown from the challenger. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to win the United States Championship for a third time.

In the main event of the night, Theory was added to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the last minute by Adam Pearce. The former US Champion went on to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen when he will cash in his contract on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Extraaa Dhamaal, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far