Drew McIntyre has done a fantastic job as a WWE Champion since winning the belt from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath has, in a way, grown the prestige of the belt by constantly defending it at pay-per-views and also on RAW.

The Scotsman has been praised by the WWE Universe who have been right behind him since he turned face and showed fans a different side of himself.

Drew McIntyre has not only received praise from fans, but also from his fellow WWE Superstars. The latest one to praise the WWE Champion is Robert Roode, who returned to WWE television last week after a long hiatus.

Robert Roode praises WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

In an interview with TV Insider, the former NXT Champion lavished praise on Drew McIntyre, declaring that the Scotsman was doing a "phenomenal job" as WWE Champion.

He said that he has worked with the WWE Champion for many years, and that Drew McIntyre has "stepped up his game" in WWE:

"He (McIntyre) is our top guy. A lot of responsibilities that come with being champion, especially during this pandemic—it’s just a different world. I think he is doing a phenomenal job. Being in the ring with him last week after being off for seven months was a real eye-opener. He is legit. He is a big dude who has a lot of skill. I’ve worked with Drew for many years and have gotten to know him as a colleague and a friend. We performed together outside of WWE years ago. In the ring now, he has definitely stepped up his game and deserves to be in the spot he is in today."

Robert Roode returned to WWE on last week's WWE RAW and answered the Open Challenge that McIntyre laid out on the Red brand. This was Roode's first match in seven months, and he revealed recently why he was away from WWE for so long.

Roode was in the ring with Drew McIntyre once again on this week's WWE RAW, as he teamed with Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton to face Drew McIntyre and the current RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. Roode, this time, was on the winning side, on RAW.