"Rock's retirement match"- The Rock to face former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40 instead of Roman Reigns? Fans give their take on the idea!

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the current era. The seeds for the same were planted on the New Year's special edition of RAW. However, fans are seemingly open to the idea of The Brahma Bull facing another former World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock returned to WWE for the first time since September 2023. The Hollywood star interrupted Jinder Mahal, who made his return to TV programming just a few minutes prior. After a short exchange of words, The Brahma Bull laid out The Modern-Day Maharaj with a Spinebuster and a People's elbow. But before ending the segment, Rocky teased going after The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns.

While the segment between the two was most likely a one-off incident meant to hype the Hollywood star, some fans stated that they wouldn't mind seeing them settle the score inside the squared circle. However, it should be noted that many were opposed to the idea as well.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Jinder Mahal has not wrestled on TV programming since March last year. The former WWE Champion last donned his wrestling boots in September 2023 when he teamed up with Indus Sher to take on Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens at a house show in India.

Booker T believes Roman Reigns vs. The Rock should take place at WrestleMania 40

While Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the biggest match WWE can book right now, many are skeptical about it happening at WrestleMania 40 due to Cody Rhodes' story.

However, Booker T believes that 'Mania XL is the perfect place and time for the highly-anticipated bout to finally take place, as things may not be as hyped later.

"It's got a buzz, everybody talking about it. I think that's a modus operandi, I think that's what that is more than anything. From me, you don't want to let that thing simmer too long because Rock, father time waits for no man, that's just the way it is. On Rock to get it done, this would be a great time for it. For Roman as well, Roman is in his prime at the height of his title reign. It's not going to get any higher than this so if it is that time to pull the trigger, hey man pull the trigger," said Booker.

There is a lot of speculation that the two could collide at Elimination Chamber, freeing up Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, many feel that a showdown between The Rock and The Tribal Chief is worthy of the biggest stage.

