With Cody Rhodes reclaiming his WrestleMania 40 main event spot from The Rock, the Brahma Bull is finding himself without a match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Amid all the confusion, fans have been speculating about other opponents the Hollywood star could face at 'Mania, with one of the names pushed forward being Karrion Kross.

The Rock looked set to headline WrestleMania 40 against his cousin before Cody Rhodes came out to rain on his parade. The American Nightmare took back his spot, which did not sit well with Reigns and Rock. The Tribal Chief also insulted Cody's late father, Dusty Rhodes, but when the former AEW EVP mentioned Reigns' family, the Brahma Bull slapped him.

While Reigns and Rock were not happy with Cody's decision, Triple H made it clear that the final power lies with him and it will be Roman vs. Cody at WrestleMania 40.

Many have been wondering what it means for The Rock, who had also wished to face The Head of the Table at The Grandest Stage of Them All. A Twitter/X user recently wrote that The Brahma Bull should take on Karrion Kross at WrestleMania instead.

Many fans shared their thoughts on the potential match. While a few were intrigued about it, others expressed their disinterest in the clash.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

The Rock has confirmed that he will wrestle at WrestleMania 40

The Rock has not competed in a proper match in over a decade. While he was in action at WrestleMania 32, the match against Erick Rowan only lasted for six seconds.

The Brahma Bull revealed during a recent chat with Pat McAfee that we will make an in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 and has already started training for the bout.

"A few things first. You guys talk about getting in shape and ring shape. You guys know football players, or whatever it is the sport that you do. You do it, you love it, you leave it, it's tough to come back to it, right? You guys have to put the pads back on, lace the boots, put the helmet back, and roll. In the world of pro wrestling, I haven't done that in a very long time. So when I do go back to the ring at WrestleMania, the most important thing is a training camp which is already started. I have multiple rings set up. I have a ring set up on the West Coast and we're full on in camp."

Rocky will also be present on SmackDown this coming Friday, along with Roman Reigns. The duo seemed to have joined forces at the WWE media event in Las Vegas.

