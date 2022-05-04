Roderick Strong features in NXT amidst reported doubtful WWE future

Roderick Strong made an appearance on NXT despite reports of him wanting to leave the company.

During the latest episode of NXT 2.0, a segment was shown with The Creed Brothers preparing for the match against Viking Raiders when The Master of the Backbreaker showed up to show support and motivate his team. This wasn't the last time Strong appeared on the show since he also interfered and delivered a knee to Creed's opponent, securing a win for his group.

This may come as a shock to some since it has been reported that Strong has requested his release from the company. The only remaining member of the Undisputed Era signed a contract with the company last year before his wife, Marina Shafir, was released months later.

Reports cited that the superstar has been asking for his release multiple times over the last few months and is frustrated with the continuous denial of his request. The former North American Champion even pitched a new name but was ultimately declined.

It has also been said in the report that his request for a release has been denied on the grounds that he is a part of the NXT creative team's plans.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Debottam Saha