"Quite the hypocritical action" – Roderick Strong on tag team on NXT

NXT star Roderick Strong recently said The Creed Brothers should be grateful to him for giving them an ultimatum on this week's NXT 2.0.

Strong is the leader of the Diamond Mine faction comprising, which includes The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed), Damon Kemp, and Ivy Nile. Strong is reportedly out of action due to an injury. But, according to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his injury is part of a storyline to increase the tension between The Creed brothers and him.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Strong made his presence known amongst his faction members, saying he's the leader and is furious they interrupted his match against Pretty Deadly. He added that the best way to get revenge is if The Creed Brothers defeat NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly at In Your House for the gold.

Recently, the NXT star tweeted that The Creed Brothers were being hypocritical and should be thankful to him for their match at In Your House:

"Quite the hypocritical action by said #creedbrothers. They should be thanking me for even being in this position. #ThankMe"

Roderick Strong boasted about motivating Damon Kemp this week on NXT 2.0

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Roderick Strong teamed up with Damon Kemp against Pretty Deadly. During the match, he slapped a confused Kemp to motivate him.

The former NXT North American Champion boasted about how his method of motivation worked in their favor during the match:

"It worked," Strong tweeted.

Over the past few weeks, Strong has attempted to avenge the NXT Tag Team Champions for wrecking Diamond Mine's locker room. While asserting his dominance this week, he added a stipulation that The Creed Brothers would no longer be part of the faction if they lost their match at In Your House.

