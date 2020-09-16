ROH and IMPACT's attitude towardsTwitch after WWE's ban on third-party streaming

WWE banned Superstars from being involved in with third parties, which led to a lot of outrage from wrestling fans.

Fightful Select has reported that Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling are both encouraging wrestlers to participate in anything that accentuates their ability to connect with a bigger audience and build their brand further.

AJ Styles on WWE banning third-party streaming services

WWE banned Superstars from being involved with third-parties. AJ Styles talked about the details of the ban that WWE had issued. While the details about the ban were vague at first, it was later revealed that WWE cleared things up, revealing that stars were allowed to continue streaming on Twitch if they used their real names instead of their WWE names.

"From the contact that I've had and the information I got, WWE does want us to interact with our fans, and that means streaming. They want this to happen. They want you to have a YouTube channel. What we know was a little vague at first, but we're going to talk about things that need to happen. There were things going on that we knew that we couldn't do, but times have changed. It's a weird time. We did different things and it was borderline whether we knew we could do it or not."

AJ Styles went on to reveal that he owned his name 'AJ Styles' and that was why he was able to have the same name in different companies. Styles went on to say that as long as he was working for WWE, however, WWE owned the name 'AJ Styles'.

“I do, I do (on owning his ring name). That’s how I was able to carry AJ Styles from TNA to New Japan to Ring of Honor then to WWE. Now the question is does WWE own my name as long as I work for them? As long as I’ve signed a contract? Yes. That’s how it works. But when it’s over, when this contract is over, it goes back to me. It’s my name.”

Drew McIntyre talked about wanting to face AJ Styles when he talked to Sportskeeda.