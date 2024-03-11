"Rollins turns on Rhodes," "Cody takes the pin" - WWE Universe believes The Bloodline will rule at WrestleMania XL

With WrestleMania XL less than a month away, the WWE Universe has predicted that The Bloodline would rule The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will defend their titles on Night 2 of the biggest WWE event of the year. However, the two will also be involved in a tag team match on Night 1. The Tribal Chief will team up with The People's Champion to face The Visionary and The American Nightmare.

For those unaware, the tag match is of great significance. If The Rock and Roman Reigns win, the match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be a Bloodline Rules Match. However, if the opposing team wins, every Bloodline member will be barred from ringside during the title match.

The WWE Universe recently took to X to share their predictions for the tag team match. Many fans have predicted that The Rock and Roman Reigns will win the contest, with either Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes taking the pin. Several fans believe this would be done to make The American Nightmare beat The Tribal Chief on Night 2 against all odds, making his championship win even more special.

You can check some of the X posts below:

WWE Hall of Famer praises The Bloodline's Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is currently one of the longest-reigning world champions in WWE history. The 38-year-old will soon complete 1,300 days as champion.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Hulk Hogan sang the praises of The Bloodline leader. The Hulkster revealed that Roman Reigns has learned the art of wrestling from his father and has adapted old-school lessons to the new era. He further claimed that the former Shield member would fit into any era:

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era," said Hogan.

Roman Reigns received help from fellow members of The Bloodline to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to defend his title. With The American Nightmare even more determined to beat The Head of The Table, the tag team match becomes even more important for the future of the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

Will Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL to finally complete his story? Sound off in the comments section.

