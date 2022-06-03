Major Roman Reigns' streak in WWE surpasses 900 days

Roman Reigns achieved another major milestone in his WWE career.

The Tribal Chief has collected numerous accolades for the duration of his career. Not only did he headline WrestleMania multiple times and become an undisputed champion, but he also held on to the championship titles for over 600 days. From the looks of it, his records don't stop there.

As of June 2022, the Head of the Table hasn't been pinned for 900 days. Though he lost several matches due to disqualification, the champion has not been pinned since December 2019 by King Corbin.

Roman's latest loss came at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, as he was disqualified against Seth Rollins. During the match, the champion refused to break his guillotine hold despite his opponent passing out.

Details about the last time Roman Reigns lost in a singles match

Back in 2019's TLC event, King Corbin was able to score a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns. But this win shouldn't just solely be credited to him.

Prior to their match, both men were in a heated feud after King Corbin won The King of the Ring title. During this, Corbin stated that he has already suppressed Reigns as the locker room leader.

The two even attempted to be on each other's good side for Survivor Series where they were forced to team up with each other. Eventually, Roman became one of the people behind Corbin's elimination during their match, where the blue brand won nonetheless.

The Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match that took place in December 2019 then saw the two battle it out once more. Only this time around, there were no rules to contain them. During the first half of the match, it seemed like the Undisputed champion was getting the upper hand, but this didn't last long.

Corbin was able to slow down the momentum of his opponent from Dolph Ziggler, The Revival, and a bunch of Baron's bodyguards. After getting overwhelmingly outnumbered, Reigns was put down by the End of Days.

Despite losing at TLC, the leader of The Bloodline came back strong. He defeated Corbin at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in 2020, before going on to become one of the most dominant champions in WWE history.

