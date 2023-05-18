Roman Reigns is only 9 days away from hitting a WWE record that's been untouched for the last 36 years

Roman Reigns is very close to hitting an extremely important milestone in wrestling. The superstar is only nine days away from a total of 1,000 days as the Universal Champion.

The last time a star hit that record as a world champion was Hulk Hogan almost 36 years ago. The Hulkster won the title at the MSG Network WWE show on January 23, 1984, and held it until 1988, when he famously lost it to Andre the Giant. However, his title reign crossed the all-important 1,000-day mark in October 1987.

Now, Roman Reigns is very close to reaching the 1,000-day mark and it looks like no one is close to stopping him from holding it even longer.

At this point, Reigns is not defending his title at the Night of Champions event at the end of this month. Instead, he will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. While it's not confirmed, the Money in the Bank event might be the next time he could conceivably defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Until then, he will have been the Universal Champion for 1,035 days, thereby even breaking Pedro Morales' record reign of 1,027 days.

Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns is one-dimensional

Roman Reigns has certainly proven himself multiple times over the last few years. He has defeated every superstar who has challenged him and shown why he is such a dominant superstar. However, at the same time, there are some who feel that Reigns, while great, has a one-dimensional character.

Vince Russo, in an episode of Legion of RAW, called out Reigns for not showing more of his character.

"All you're ever getting with Reigns is acknowledge me, if The Usos lose, he's getting on them, Wiseman. You got to start giving me more Reigns than that. We should know by now what's Roman Reigns' weakness. If you're going to defeat him, there's gotta be something. Either the little girl, his daughter he was in the commercial with, there's gotta be some kind of Achilles heel. He's been playing this role for so long with the same promos and the same gimmicks. They got to start expanding on this." [57:09 - 58:00]

The coming months will continue The Bloodline and Reigns' story. It remains to be seen if WWE does expand on it.

