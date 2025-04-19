Roman Reigns' absence called out during WWE Hall of Fame

Roman Reigns was not present tonight at WWE SmackDown, nor was he present at the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, it appears that the star's absence has been called out as well.

There's been a lot of controversy going into WrestleMania. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk are heading into WrestleMania for a Triple Threat match, but the bout is not only about a grudge between the stars, but what happens next as well.

Paul Heyman abandoned Roman Reigns to stand with CM Punk and honor his favor to him. The Hall of Famer is now divided in his loyalties as both stars still command his loyalties. He has said that he will be disloyal to neither star as he is loyal to both stars. What he decides at WrestleMania may determine what happens in the match. He was present during the WWE Hall of Fame 2025.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole were the hosts on the night, and they spotted him. They decided to call him out immediately, with Pat McAfee commenting on how he was alone. McAfee asked him if he was lonely without the Tribal Chief, pointing out how Reigns was not in the building.

It seems Reigns will only be present during Night 1 of the Show of Shows. The star only works limited dates in WWE, and it seems he chose not to be present during the Hall of Fame.

