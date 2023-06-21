Roman Reigns "acknowledges" 36-year-old WWE star amidst current absence, according to Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE for several years and hasn’t looked down. However, The Tribal Chief acknowledges an absent superstar, according to Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman recently appeared for a chat on The Pat McAfee Show. During his conversation with the missing commentator, The Wiseman revealed that he was missing McAfee in WWE.

The former NFL star took a break from the company in September 2022. However, he returned to the commentary team at the 2023 Royal Rumble. McAfee made another appearance at WrestleMania 39, where he challenged The Miz to a match. He won the contest under four minutes after Snoop Dogg made it official.

During his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul Heyman revealed that the fans “eagerly are in anticipation” of his return to SmackDown. McAfee replied that he needed to get back in there.

"I need to get back in there. Oh, I need to get back in there. I f***ing love that universe you guys have created," the host said.

The Wiseman added that he and Roman Reigns acknowledged him.

"We miss you, and as for your greatness on commentary, your Tribal Chief and his Wiseman acknowledge you," said Heyman.

It’s no secret that Pat McAfee worked well on commentary in WWE. He formed a great partnership behind the mic with Michael Cole. Additionally, the former NFL star is also a handy performer in the ring who has put on some memorable matches.

Roman Reigns could suffer another loss in WWE soon

Night of Champions did not go well for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He failed to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles alongside Solo Sikoa.

Reigns has since seen Jimmy and Jey Uso leave The Bloodline, and it looks like his misery isn’t over just yet. The Tribal Chief could suffer another loss at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank. This will be the third premium live event in a row where The Tribal Chief won’t defend his title.

The latest betting odds suggest that Jimmy and Hey Uso will appear on top in the contest. This would be another setback for The Head of the Table, who has suffered greatly since his win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you want to see win The Bloodline’s Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes