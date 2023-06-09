Roman Reigns acknowledges fan demanding to be acknowledged in heartwarming video

In a heartfelt video, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has acknowledged a child who demanded acknowledgment.

The WWE Universe, alongside Triple H, has already hailed The Tribal Chief for being a champion for over 1000 days. Since Payback 2020, Reigns has smashed multiple superstars and legends who tried to dethrone him.

Now, a small kid named Magnificent Mikey, who graduated from kindergarten, has demanded acknowledgment from others the way Reigns does.

In the heartwarming video, Mikey has Roman Reigns' former Universal and WWE Championship belts raised in the sky. The champion took to Twitter to acknowledge this fan after graduating from kindergarten.

According to Vince Russo, Roman Reigns may make a tough decision if he wins Seth Rollins' championship

Since Reigns dominated with the Undisputed world titles on SmackDown, WWE RAW was left without a world championship until Triple H changed the game.

Everything changed when Seth Rollins became the first World Heavyweight Champion of the red brand. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that if Reigns wins Rollins' championship, he may make a tough decision.

On the most recent edition of Writing with Russo, he stated that if it were up to him, he would have let Roman Reigns battle and capture the World Heavyweight Championship, reuniting the titles:

"I would do something as crazy as this - let Roman [Reigns] compete for it. Let Roman win it, then let him say, 'Bro, I ain't walking around with three belts; I have to go through airports.' And like the old days, 'I'm going to literally melt all the gold together, and we're going to have one belt because I cannot be carrying three belts around with me.' I would do something like that and whatever the name is going to be and do something from there. That's the thing, it's illogical, you know it's illogical and that it makes no sense, but the WWE Universe will buy anything," Russo said.

During Roman Reigns' 1000+ days championship run, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is the only opponent who has not been pinned. The Tribal Chief was able to retain the Universal title as Seth won the match via disqualification at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen if the two men will ever cross paths again for the world title bout.

