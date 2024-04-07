Roman Reigns acknowledges John Cena after WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently acknowledged John Cena after his huge match at WrestleMania XL.

Reigns and his real-life cousin, The Rock, locked horns with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during the main event of The Show of Shows. They put on an amazing match, but it ended in favour of The Bloodline, as The Brahma Bull pinned The American Nightmare.

Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns tomorrow will now be a Bloodline Rules Match. Many fans think John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin might make an appearance to help Cody.

During the WrestleMania post-show press conference, Roman Reigns acknowledged the 16-time World Champion's title run. The Tribal Chief also called himself the GOAT.

"Other than [John] Cena, that was just a marathon run. Every other top guy's like run ain't longer than my title reign. In the modern era. All y'all geeks got these screens you're looking at 24/7, your kids are doing the same thing. We still got em. GOAT man," Reigns said. [39:16 - 39:36]

Some fans believe Reigns will once again reign supreme against Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their high-profile match.

