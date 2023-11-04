Roman Reigns acknowledges WWE Universe on SmackDown

Roman Reigns made his appearance on WWE SmackDown just hours before Crown Jewel 2023. He had a face-off with his opponent for Saturday, LA Knight. During their exchange, The Tribal Chief acknowledged the WWE Universe with a single word.

Reigns is finally set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time since SummerSlam 2023. He will take on LA Knight in the latter's first world championship main event.

On Friday night, Roman Reigns had a war of words with his opponent for Crown Jewel. Before they got in the ring, Reigns got back at Knight by interrupting his entrance and stretching his own for some time.

During their face-off, Reigns acknowledged the WWE Universe’s “cinema” meme. He asked fans what they called his work before stating that they called it cinema.

Check out what Roman Reigns said below:

"What they call what I do? They call this CINEMA," Reigns said.

Fans have called The Bloodline’s storyline "cinema" for months now. The Stamford-based promotion has been able to create some of the best content thanks to the work put in by Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman over the past two years.

It is great to see the top star of the company acknowledge his fans by recalling what they think of his work in the ring. It will give fans more reasons to back him at the upcoming premium live event.

Roman Reigns could hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship till WrestleMania 40

Many fans want to see LA Knight win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. However, it is unlikely that the Megastar will win a world championship so early in his career.

Knight will likely lose the match due to interference from a member of The Bloodline. That will allow him to retain his value while possibly getting a rematch for the title down the line.

Reigns could hold his title till WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes is a frontrunner to dethrone The Tribal Chief and finish the story. Allowing Reigns to hold the title till The Show of Shows would facilitate the creative team to continue Cody’s rivalry with the champion.

It is also possible that Roman Reigns could retain his title at WrestleMania 40 and hold the title for several months more. It would allow him to knock down more records before he ultimately gives up the championship.

Do you think LA Knight has any chance of becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!

