Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on the July 25th episode of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The July 25th episode will be five days before WWE SummerSlam in Nashville. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at the premium live event.

The official Madison Square Garden website is advertising that the 37-year-old superstar will appear, along with former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins is also advertised for the July 25 episode of RAW.

Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar have history at Madison Square Garden

Earlier this year, WWE held a live event at Madison Square Garden. Roman Reigns competed at the event and retained the Universal Championship in a victory over Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Austin Theory in the main event. After the match, Reigns and The Usos rushed to the ring and attacked The Beast.

Brock was able to fight them off and cornered his special counsel, Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief grabbed a steel chair and bashed Lesnar across the back with it. After the attack, Reigns posed with both the WWE and Universal Championship and asked the crowd to acknowledge him. He would then go on to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion a few weeks later at WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns recently inked a new deal with WWE that requires him to make fewer appearances.

He is currently scheduled to appear on Friday's SmackDown, the July 22nd edition of the blue brand, and the July 25th episode of RAW on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

