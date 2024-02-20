Roman Reigns beating 70-year-old legend's WWE record would be "perfect," says popular celebrity

Roman Reigns' WWE career has been nothing short of legendary, boasting an impressive record of holding the Universal Championship for 1268 days and counting.

Popular actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of Ice Cube, had an interesting view on why The Tribal Chief should beat WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's record.

The Hulkster ruled the squared circle for a whopping four years (1474 days) as WWE Champion. His "Hulkamania" reign of dominance lasted from 1984 to 1988, a truly legendary run in wrestling history.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, O'Shea Jackson Jr. claimed that after John Cena has been the face of the company for years, WWE's decision to have the heel version of Reigns makes sense.

"And after Cena, the company was looking for the guy and they wanted to make Roman that guy. And so you're in a position now, where you had Cena, ultimate baby face 16 titles, yada, yada, yada. And now you have the ultimate heel. And it will forever be what's better," he said. (H/T CVV)

The 32-year-old rapper also mentioned that having Roman Reigns beat Hulk Hogan's title reign record is a perfect battle that would ignite debates for a long time.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. added:

"So now you have the ultimate heel, the ultimate face debate forever. The guy that you wanted after Cena, and at this point when you've already given him the most WrestleMania main events ever, why not in this thing with a perfect bow and make him the longest reign in the WrestleMania era? It would be the perfect battle for wrestling debates to come." (H/T CVV)

Roman Reigns sends Cody Rhodes a subtle message on WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes vs. The Head of the Table is locked for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, as confirmed by Triple H.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Rhodes, who was widely expected to win, faced off against Drew McIntyre in an incredible match. In a shocking twist, The Scottish Warrior pulled off a major upset, pinning The American Nightmare.

After Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39 due to The Usos' and Solo Sikoa's help, The Tribal Chief seemed to repeat the trick on RAW, suggesting a payback with another loss at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Only time will tell if Roman Reigns gets another big win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL to continue and beat Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship record.

Do you think Roman Reigns will surpass The Hulkster's record? Sound off in the comments section below.