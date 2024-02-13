Roman Reigns behind major issue among WWE Superstars on the roster, claims 37-year-old

Roman Reigns could be heading towards doomsday in April as far as the WWE Universal Title belt on his shoulders is concerned.

The longest-reigning world champion will face Cody Rhodes in a repeat main event from last year's Show of Shows. The American Nightmare took the fall in California last year but immediately following the event, the vast majority of the fans expected him to challenge The Tribal Chief again in Philadelphia.

Be that as it may, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Reigns retains the title once again at WrestleMania 40. The World Heavyweight Champion of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins, recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and extensively spoke about his rival's role in ruining the WWE Universal Title:

"Well, look, Roman Reigns is working on his own schedule," Rollins said. "And in his mind, he thinks that makes the title bigger. And maybe at a time that was the truth, but the problem is Roman Reigns isn't present, which means his title isn't present, which means you don't have a crack at it, which means there's a glass ceiling, which means the title that he holds isn't going to be in every town in every city. It's not there."

Between last year's WrestleMania to now, Roman Reigns has only defended the belt on three occasions, with his fourth scheduled for the Show of Shows in April:

"It's the Hollywood title. It's as close to a prop as you can call it. And I don't want to demean it because I've been that WWE Champion, and when I was, I took it everywhere. I defended it all over the place." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

While an argument can be made that The Tribal Chief's title defenses are always high-profile, several of the roster's top stars were relegated to getting one or zero opportunities at him. This includes Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus, among others.

When Bobby Lashley hinted that it was The Bloodline that got The Hurt Business disbanded in WWE

The premature disbandment of The Hurt Business is often cited, even today, as a major blunder on WWE's part. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley were the top stars of their respective brands in 2021. However, The All Mighty destroyed his faction on television and moved on as a solo competitor, holding on to the WWE Championship belt.

Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo recently, Lashley hinted that the higher-ups may not have wanted another popular faction to rival The Bloodline on the other brand:

"We had to die to make other groups strong," stated Bobby Lashley.

Another star on the roster who openly spoke about The Bloodline eating up a ton of television time was Sheamus. It remains to be seen if WrestleMania 40 is where The Tribal Chief ultimately drops the WWE Universal Title.

Do you see any way Cody Rhodes loses for the second straight year at the Show of Shows in April? Sound off in the comments section below!

