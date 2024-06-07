Roman Reigns to have blockbuster reunion with 7-time champion in WWE, says analyst, in a huge angle

A noted backstage WWE personality has predicted that Roman Reigns could have a massive reunion with a former ally that could get the fans buzzing. Sam Roberts feels Sami Zayn reuniting with Roman Reigns could bring the house down.

It's no secret that Zayn's time in The Bloodline from late 2022 to early 2023 gave way to some of the most memorable segments in recent WWE history. However, things later took a different turn with the current Intercontinental Champion eventually leaving the stable. The current iteration of The Bloodline is drastically different in the absence of Reigns, and with Jimmy and Jey Uso also going their separate ways.

In a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts pitched an idea of a Bloodline civil war upon The Tribal Chief's return to WWE. He mentioned that this storyline could witness an incredible reunion of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos, where they take on the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline in a war for the ages.

"Obviously, the match that everybody is fantasy booking is Bloodline vs. Bloodline. Roman and Usos vs. Solo, Tama, and Tonga. If they add a fourth member, Jacob Fatu or even The Rock. People have fantasy booked and the idea would be amazing of Sami Zayn joining sides with Roman Reigns and Usos once more," said Sam Roberts. [51:28 - 55:56]

Ryback believes Roman Reigns might be pulling the curtains down on his in-ring career in WWE

On a recent episode of Ryback TV, the former WWE star discussed the possibility of The Tribal Chief possibly being in the final stages of his career as a wrestler. Ryback added that the promotion could have Reigns take on The Rock at WrestleMania 41 in one of his final feuds before he hangs up his boots for good.

"My guess would be with The Bloodline continuation and then the new members and Paul Heyman being affiliated with them, that Roman's probably going to be enjoying a lot of time off and we could be getting close to the end of his career depending on, you know, with his health and everything. Even though he's not old, that old, but he's had an amazing run, or at the very least, taken some significant time off. Maybe this is the final piece in the storyline of wrapping up, maybe they're going to try to do something with Rock and Roman next year at WrestleMania."

With SummerSlam 2024 just over two months away, it remains to be seen if Roman Reigns returns for the biggest part of the summer.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

