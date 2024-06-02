Roman Reigns' WWE in-ring career could be over soon, says veteran; final feud against Attitude Era icon at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has proven himself to be a cornerstone of WWE for almost a decade. Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback thinks we're getting close to the end of The Tribal Chief's illustrious in-ring career.

The Head of the Table stepped away from the Stamford-based promotion shortly after his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The Bloodline storyline has continued to evolve as Solo Sikoa has taken charge in his absence. The Enforcer booted Jimmy Uso out of the faction, replacing him with Tama Tonga and later Tonga Loa.

Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, the former WWE Superstar entertained the thought of Roman Reigns bringing the curtain down on his career.

The Big Guy believed The Bloodline program is on its last leg and that fans could see the culmination of a long-running family angle culminate with The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41:

"My guess would be with The Bloodline continuation and then the new members and Paul Heyman being affiliated with them, that Roman's probably going to be enjoying a lot of time off and we could be getting close to the end of his career depending on, you know, with his health and everything. Even though he's not old, that old, but he's had an amazing run, or at the very least, taken some significant time off. Maybe this is the final piece in the storyline of wrapping up, maybe they're going to try to do something with Rock and Roman next year at WrestleMania," Ryback said. (1:23:28 - 1:24:02)

Will Roman Reigns reunite with The Usos?

Many fans believe Solo Sikoa is conspiring against Roman Reigns and that The Rock could be the one pulling his strings.

Speaking on the Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi expressed the idea of a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Usos against The Bloodline 2.0 at next year's WrestleMania:

"You got Jey on his own by himself eaten all over the world, but at the same time, don't, in the back of your mind, fans, you think fans are waiting? What's going to happen when Jimmy comes back? We see Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa with Solo. What if—what just if—The Usos were to get back together? Here comes Roman. Come on, we WrestleMania all over again, number 41!"

Rumor has it that Reigns could be on his way back to WWE sooner than expected. But those reports were quashed quickly.

Fans have been buzzing over the possibility of seeing The Tribal Chief back in time for WWE SummerSlam. Interestingly, he has been advertised to appear on SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer.

