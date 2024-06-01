Roman Reigns can trust only one WWE Superstar when he returns, and it's not current Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns can trust only one person when he eventually makes his return to WWE. He has been away from weekly TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. In quite possibly the biggest moment of The Bloodline Saga, The Tribal Chief lost the top prize to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows this year. Reigns went on a hiatus immediately after losing the belt but is bound to come back somewhere down the line.

A lot has changed in Reigns' absence and there are not many people that he can trust when he eventually comes back. In fact, Reigns can only trust one guy when he makes his long-awaited return: his cousin Jey Uso.

Jey Uso has made it known that he wants to reunite with Roman Reigns

Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns last year, but only because the latter had started treating him badly following The Usos' loss at WrestleMania 39. Deep down inside, Jey loves his cousin and wants to see him embrace his good side.

Earlier this year, The Yeet Master appeared on WWE's The Bump. He stated that he wants The Bloodline to reunite for another run in the future. The twist? Jey wants Reigns and company to be the good guys this time around.

Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso cannot be trusted

Jimmy Uso betrayed his own flesh and blood at SummerSlam 2023. He appeared out of nowhere and attacked Jey Uso, costing him an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. It is entirely possible that he can turn against The Tribal Chief as well.

As for Paul Heyman, The Wiseman has had a long history of betraying people. He turned against Brock Lesnar way back in 2002. Back in 2013, Heyman turned against CM Punk as well. Now that Heyman seems loyal to Solo Sikoa, he may side with him when Reigns returns and a potential Bloodline Civil War kicks off.

Solo Sikoa is seemingly gaining too much power

Solo Sikoa is the last person that Roman Reigns can trust at this point. Ever since The Tribal Chief went on a hiatus, The Enforcer has been making massive changes to The Bloodline. He has brought in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and both men seem loyal to him.

When Roman Reigns returns and tells Solo to step aside, there is a good chance that Sikoa refuses and a vicious attack is launched on The Head of the Table. Power corrupts a man, and Solo seems to have too much of it at the moment.

