4 things Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa subtly told us about the Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Following WrestleMania XL Night Two, The Bloodline entered a new and more violent phase under the leadership of Solo Sikoa. He has seemingly assumed the role of the self-asserted Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns' absence.

Sikoa removed Jimmy Uso from the equation and enlisted two of the most aggressive men in the wrestling business - Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Haku's sons. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has tried to keep things together and under check, to little or no effectiveness.

The narrative took another turn on Friday this past week. Out of respect purportedly, The Wise-Man pleaded with Kevin Owens to back off The Bloodline. Sikoa and his partners also set a target on Owens, who was assisted by The Street Profits.

The latest events involving Heyman and Sikoa dropped a few subtle events, especially concerning the immediate future of SmackDown's most dominant faction.

#4. Jacob Fatu could be part of Solo Sikoa's master plan to keep Cody Rhodes in check

In a brilliantly produced and executed backstage segment, Paul Heyman had some handy advice for The Tribal Heir. Heyman expressed concern about the lack of strategy and planning behind The Bloodline's vicious assaults.

According to Heyman, the end goal is to keep Cody Rhodes in check until Roman Reigns returns. Sikoa assured The Wise-Man that he had The American Nightmare under watch.

One theory is that Sikoa's master plan is to unleash Jacob Fatu on Rhodes. Fatu has long been rumored to join the dominant faction, but his debut has been delayed.

WWE could be waiting for the most opportune moment, which could see Fatu pounce on Rhodes and make an unprecedented statement when least expected.

As one of the most athletic and feared members of The Anoa'i Family, Fatu could be a valuable asset to Sikoa, especially if The Tribal Prince uses him wisely.

#3. Roman Reigns is no longer The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline

The Wise-Man has repeatedly lamented that Roman Reigns, the undisputed Tribal Chief and Head of The Table, would not approve of the recent trajectory of The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, Sikoa doesn't seem to care for he is calling the shots in Reigns' absence with zero remorse. There is no clear indication of when the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will return, so Sikoa may be The Tribal Chief for the foreseeable future.

At least in Sikoa's eyes, he sees himself as Tribal Chief. With Haku's sons firmly acknowledging him, his stake to the claim also grows stronger with each passing week.

#2. Paul Heyman hinted at historical tension within The Bloodline

The Wise-Man has been deeply unsettled with the inclusion of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into The Bloodline. Given that they are Haku's sons, some feel they should have been enlisted into the faction a long time ago.

However, Paul Heyman hinted at some historical tension within The Bloodline. The Wise-Man believed that Haku's sons are too dangerous and violent to be members of the faction, and this could've been a potential reason for their prior exclusion.

Judging by the amount of blood and violence fans have seen at their hands, Heyman may not be far from the truth. As for the historical tension, the WWE Universe would have to wait for more answers as the story unravels.

#1. Paul Heyman is delivering the best work of his career

Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been the consistent highlight of WWE SmackDown in the post-Mania season. Unlike the remaining members of The Bloodline, Heyman has displayed tremendous emotion and character work, which has enhanced the storyline.

Solo Sikoa and his new friends do less talking. Thus, casual fans struggle to make sense of their character as little connection is established. On the contrary, the wrestling world has gained a newfound respect for The Wise-Man, who has consistently delivered on the mic.

The words he exchanged with Owens felt real and inspired, a key element of building a compelling story. The concerns he expressed to Sikoa backstage felt legitimate and heartfelt, further enhancing the drama.

Although he is a universally revered figure, Heyman's recent work has forever etched his name in greatness.

