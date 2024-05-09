Why is WWE purposely delaying Jacob Fatu’s debut in the company?

Jacob Fatu is heavily anticipated to make his WWE debut soon and many expected him to appear at Backlash: France. It was assumed that the nephew of Rikishi and Umaga would help The Bloodline win their Street Fight, but Tanga Loa debuted instead.

WWE is being cautious with Jacob Fatu, 32, and for good reason. Its creative team is concerned that the longest-reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion's presence could outshine Solo Sikoa, according to WrestleVotes.

The Samoan Warewolf is regarded as one of the most brutal talents that could be acquired for the Bloodline storyline. He weighs 284lbs, performs several eye-catching maneuvers such as moonsaults, and was trained by Rikishi and former SmackDown star Kizarny (Sinn Bodhi).

Jacob Fatu has also impressed on the mic during runs with MLW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. One fan tipped him to become a world champion when he saw his mic skills put to work in a segment.

Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken the reigns of The Bloodline from Roman Reigns for the time being. The former NXT North American Champion is viewed as the current Tribal Chief and is being pushed as the stable's frontman.

Thus, WWE doesn't want Sikoa to be overshadowed by a more dominant figure in Fatu. The company has time to plan his debut, given that Tanga Loa only just became The Bloodline's newest member at Backlash last Saturday (May 4).

Jacob Fatu was spotted at WWE HQ with The Bloodline before Backlash: France

Jacob Fatu's debut appears to be in the pipeline despite it not occurring at Backlash as expected. The former MLW star has seemingly been getting to grips with his proposed new stable.

PWInsider reports that Fatu visited WWE's headquarters with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga before the PLE in Lyon, France. There had been plans for him to debut for the 2024 Draft, but the company opted not to rush him, which coincides with the prior report.

It will be interesting to see how Chief Content Officer Triple H uses him once he arrives on SmackDown as expected. He could be a silent killer alongside Paul Heyman, similar to Brock Lesnar, or a regular talker like Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Tanga Loa's debut at Backlash took many by surprise as no reports indicated he was heading to WWE. This has only further heightened intrigue regarding The Bloodline story that has evolved in Roman Reigns' absence. Fans await the arrival of The Samoan Warewolf, who is a member of the Anoaʻi family.

