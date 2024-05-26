Disappointing news for Roman Reigns fans - Reports

If the latest reports are anything to go by, fans shouldn't expect to see Roman Reigns return to WWE anytime soon. The Head of the Table took a sabbatical on the heels of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship loss to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Solo Sikoa, anointed as The Tribal Heir, has held the fort for The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence.

The Tribal Chief also pulled himself out of the pool for the WWE Draft. Interestingly, WWE is advertising him for SmackDown before SummerSlam this year.

Earlier this week, Xero News learned that the production of Roman Reigns' upcoming film 'Good Fortune' wraps up next week. Originally expected to be back by SummerSlam, the recent report suggests that Reigns could return sooner than anticipated.

However, Ringside News has quashed those rumors as they reached out to a member of the writing team, who said people backstage haven't heard of any early plans for his return:

"No one in WWE has heard anything about this and I highly doubt it's true."

Despite being away from the weekly programming, Reigns is said to have significant creative input in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

With the faction constantly evolving under Solo Sikoa's leadership, it will be interesting to see if another Bloodline Civil War is on the cards come WrestleMania 41.

