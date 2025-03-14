Roman Reigns breaks character after his return on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made his WWE return on RAW this week and immediately made a statement by attacking Seth Rollins and CM Punk. However, fans may have missed a heartfelt moment involving The OTC after the show went off the air.

The main event of the Monday night show saw Punk battle Rollins in a steel cage match. The two stars had a back-and-forth encounter, but things changed drastically when Reigns showed up. He dragged Seth Rollins out of the cage, inadvertently helping The Visionary pick up the win.

After a brief staredown, Roman Reigns destroyed his former partner and even dropped him with Stomp at ringside. While his beatdown on Rollins was stopped by officials, The OTC attacked CM Punk inside the cage as well after he saw Paul Heyman embracing the latter.

Following an intense segment, Roman Reigns broke character and had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan as he was walking to the backstage with his Wiseman. The kid asked Reigns for an autograph, and the former WWE Universal Champion duly obliged, making him very happy.

A clip of the moment can be seen below:

WWE legend comments on Roman Reigns' attack on Seth Rollins

While speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open, Bully Ray said that Roman Reigns waited for the correct time to take his revenge on Seth Rollins.

The Visionary viciously attacked Reigns with Stomps at Royal Rumble 2025, and The OTC repaid the favor on Monday Night RAW.

"Roman Reigns came back for his revenge on Seth Rollins, and he waited for a moment in time. I don't think Roman Reigns wanted to help Seth Rollins win. He wanted to drag him out and receipt him for the Curb Stomps that happened a couple of months ago. That's exactly what happened," Dudley said.

Check out the podcast below:

It will be interesting to see what kind of twists and turns unfold in the heated feud involving Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk as WWE WrestleMania 41 fast approaches.

