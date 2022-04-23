×
Roman Reigns breaks silence after completing 600 days as Universal Champion

Reigns holding the Universal title
Reigns holding the Universal title
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 23, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Roman Reigns has reacted to reaching the milestone of 600 consecutive days as Universal Champion in his latest tweet.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal title at Payback 2020 by defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a triple threat match. He has managed to keep the belt on his shoulder for almost two years on WWE SmackDown.

As he recently completed 600 days as the Universal Champion in this reign, Roman took to Twitter to react to his impressive feat.

Check out his tweet below:

600. https://t.co/EPSirpwW0f

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

Roman Reigns has beaten some of the biggest names in WWE during his title run

As mentioned earlier, The Tribal Chief kicked off his Universal title reign with a victory over Strowman and The Fiend, two former Universal Champions. He went on to defeat the likes of Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar to secure his spot at the top.

This has been one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history, and it seems there's no one on the main roster who can put the champ down. Earlier this year, Reigns revealed how he would react when the time came to lose the prestigious title.

“It's hard to just speculate on that. I would have to be in that situation to truly know where I was. I would have to be able to see all the different variables and be able to see the chain reaction and how it would affect everything. That's such a tricky question, I wouldn't know how to like honestly explain what my mindset would be."
The One. https://t.co/WKdj0WKHeT

While Roman Reigns was already a top star before turning heel, the gimmick change solidified his stance as a legit megastar and quite possibly the best villain in the business.

It remains to be seen how long The Tribal Chief will hold on to the Universal title. The one who finally beats Reigns for the belt will undoubtedly have a lot to brag about.

Who will finally end Roman Reigns' Universal title reign? Share your predictions below!

