Roman Reigns broke character to whisper heartbreaking 3-word message to Jey Uso when he was being pinned at WWE Money in the Bank

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 03, 2023 10:08 IST
Roman Reigns tore everyone
Roman Reigns tore everyone's hearts out with this message

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in WWE, not only now but among the legends as well. Breaking record after record, he was finally brought low recently when he was pinned by his cousin, Jey Uso, at WWE Money in the Bank. This was the first time that he was pinned in 1294 days, a massive achievement in modern wrestling.

At Money in the Bank, The Usos clashed with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, finally bringing to a head the months of tension that had been building within The Bloodline. There's been nothing but issues within the group since the time of Sami Zayn, and finally, they fell apart after The Usos betrayed their Tribal Chief.

At the event, referencing Roman Reigns' first-ever loss in WWE, Jey Uso pinned him, becoming the first one to do so since Baron Corbin in 2019.

However, fans have now spotted a tender, heartbreaking moment between Jey Uso and Reigns during the match. When Jey was pinning him, Reigns was spotted clearly saying, "I love you."

Jey screamed in that moment, too, making it even more of a heartbreaking moment.

Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns said "I love you" to Jey Uso when he was doing the three count simply beautiful🥹😢❤️#CivilWar #MITB https://t.co/0E0j2bl9S4

The moment was obviously not in character for Reigns but showcased the stars' love for one another and the respect The Tribal Chief has for his cousin.

Edited by Debottam Saha
