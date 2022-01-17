Roman Reigns' brother did not enjoy traveling with Randy Orton and former WWE Superstar

Mark Jindrak recently recalled how Roman Reigns’ brother Rosey did not want to ride in a car with him and Randy Orton.

Jindrak and Orton were close friends behind the scenes in WWE in the early 2000s. Vince McMahon even considered adding Jindrak to the Evolution faction after Batista sustained a long-term injury in 2003. However, on the advice of Triple H, he agreed to wait for Batista to return instead.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Jindrak recalled how Rosey did not enjoy traveling with him and Orton during a WWE tour.

“One time Rosey, God bless his soul, Rosey didn’t have his partner to travel with," said Jindrak. "I forget who he traveled with, but he wasn’t on the tour one week, and he asked if he could hop in with me and Orton. I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ By the time we got to RAW, he f***ing dipped in another car. He was like, ‘You guys are too much, man.’”

Rosey, real name Matthew Anoaʻi, worked for WWE between 2001 and 2006. He passed away at the age of 47 in 2017 due to heart failure.

Mark Jindrak and Randy Orton also irritated Triple H

ThatDamnGood @TeamTripleH_ I'm glad WWE decided not to have Mark Jindrak in Evolution. He just didn't fit in the group http://t.co/Ffqf8ZbUFY I'm glad WWE decided not to have Mark Jindrak in Evolution. He just didn't fit in the group http://t.co/Ffqf8ZbUFY

On the WWE Network show "Ruthless Aggression," Triple H previously stated that Mark Jindrak and Randy Orton frustrated him during car rides. The 14-time World Champion did not mind sharing a car with Orton and Ric Flair, but he could not tolerate Orton and Jindrak’s immaturity together.

Elaborating on their car ride with Rosey, Jindrak admitted his behavior with Orton was overbearing at times:

“We were too much," Jindrak admitted. "We goofed off too much, chasing girls too much, and they [WWE] were probably right to split us up because it probably would have continued. As soon as they split us up, he [Orton] took it a little more seriously and he was the World Champion not too long afterwards.”

Jindrak, who left WWE in 2005, also said in the interview that Triple H “buried” him during the Ruthless Aggression episode. He went on to clarify that Ric Flair enjoyed his company and did not have any issues with him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Should Mark Jindrak have had a longer WWE career? Yes No 19 votes so far