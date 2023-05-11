Roman Reigns can screw WWE over by making a big demand after SmackDown return, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns will make his WWE TV return on the upcoming SmackDown episode, and fans are eager to hear what he says. While speaking on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Vince Russo felt The Tribal Chief should voice his intentions about going after the World Heavyweight Championship.

The new world title has raised more queries than answers in fans' minds, inadvertently undermining Roman Reigns' seemingly never-ending title reign.

As highlighted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Reigns can't be technically called the undisputed champion with another belt in the picture. Hence, there might be only one way to address the apparent confusion.

Vince Russo said that Roman Reigns should question Triple H's decision to introduce the World Heavyweight Championship and demand WWE that he gets the "first crack" at it.

As per the former WWE writer, Reigns targetting the third world title would screw the company over, as the whole point of having it in the first place was because of the Samoan star's dominance. Russo revealed how he'd write Reigns' SmackDown promo, as you can view below in the latest edition of Writing with Russo:

"I'll be honest. If I'm writing for them, okay? That's the promo Reigns is cutting on SmackDown. That is the promo. 'Did somebody beat me, and I wasn't told about it?' That is the promo that I'm cutting. And I would say, think you suggested this, Chris, or mentioned this, I would say, you know what, bro? 'Let's make this easy to understand.' Let me have the first crack at that belt too. And I'll take home all three because then he really screws them over! To me, logically, on SmackDown, you have to hear Roman cut what you just said." [From 8:05 onwards]

Vince Russo has an interesting theory about the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE

Despite Triple H's kayfabe explanation for unveiling a new title, most fans and pundits, including Russo, aren't convinced by the idea behind the move.

Vince believed the "presentation was unclear" and noted that WWE might have added a new belt to introduce another avenue in the merchandise department. Wrestling titles are hot-sellers among the fanbase, and the 62-year-old speculated whether the World Heavyweight Championship was a tactic to increase their merch sales.

He explained:

"Well, Chris, to me, the presentation was unclear because I'm still unclear. Roman Reigns still has the RAW and SmackDown titles, but now there is the third title. I have to wonder, Chris, did they do this just for merch sales because they know they're going to sell a ton of these belts because they know people are going to go out and buy them?" [2:10 - 2:36]

In case you missed it, Vince Russo also wanted WWE to book Roman Reigns in a feud against a Hall of Famer, and you can read more on that here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes